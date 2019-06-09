Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the June 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!

June 9, 2019

River Journal Pat of the MonthMeet Beau. A wonderful 9 yearold yellow Labrador RetrieverBeau loves to swim and run in the woods; loves company (he gets very excited when friends come over and is a great host); and really loves belly rubs. 

Beau and his family, Adrienne and Denis Noonan, will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital. 

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Include Pet of the Month in the subject line.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue! 

