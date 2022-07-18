Congratulations to the July-August 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Carlos Santana! Carlos is a ridiculously spoiled 6-year-old English Bulldog. Although he was named after the best guitar player in the world, Carlos Santana, he also goes by several other nicknames such as cutie pie, buddy boy, pup pup, angel boy, best friend, and little maniac.

He often spends his days being cute, making a mess, and dreaming about food. But he is surprisingly active for a Bulldog. He recently purchased a home in downtown Tarrytown and is loving it. As one of the cutest additions to the community, Carlos is making an impression with every person he meets. Currently Carlos is gearing up for his campaign to become the next mayor of Tarrytown!

Carlos and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal?