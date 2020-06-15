Congratulations to the June 2020 Pet of the Month

Pet of the Month

June 15, 2020

Meet Dallas!  

Hi. I’m almost three but I still act like a puppy. I was born in Maine but I love my new home in Sleepy Hollow. I’m a super active guy, I love playing fetch and chasing squirrels. I never say no to a belly rub or an ear scratch. Love chicken, hate vacuums.  

 I recently became a big brother to a human! I love to lick her baby feet. My hobbies include hiking, swimming in the Hudson River, and chewing on sticks. My dream is to attend a Yankees game! 

 Congratulations to Dallas and his family Alexis, Kyle and Savannah Busto who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Dallas received a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography. 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot!  

 A new Pet of the Month will be chosen in every issue of River Journal and RJN! 

Mark Liflander is a professional pet photographer and certified dog lover. Mark worked for nine years as a dog trainer at Guiding Eyes for the Blind. You can reach Mark at 914-552-0802 or visit LiflanderPhotography.com. 

