Congratulations to the January RJN Pets of the Month 

Meet Ginger and Jimmy!

Ginger (left) was adopted from the Larchmont Pet Rescue when she was 1 year old, and Jimmy from the Briarcliff SPCA when he was 6 months old. Ginger is now 15 and Jimmy is 10. They love their twice daily long walks, which total 3 miles, and are very friendly. Both have completed pet training classes at Canine Kindergarten in Verplanck and are well behaved and can perform tricks. They walk together side by side and share a love of cooked vegetables, but no fruit! Jimmy’s Dad is Robert Karas of Cortlandt Manor and Ginger’s Mom is Robert’s daughter Cathy, who lives across the street. The photo was taken at the Croton River Walk.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.