Congratulations to the January 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Rufus!

Rufus was born on August 17, 2022, one of 5 kittens born to a homeless mother. She had already delivered several litters in the backyard of a friend and eluded capture in each of them. This time however, she had had enough and raced into an inviting kitchen when the door was opened. It meant a safe delivery for her and her kittens, a home for each, and, after a visit to the vet, a future for herself without any more little ones.

We received a picture of a small brown kitten needing a home. We had never seen a brown kitten. We named him Rufus (red-headed). When the time came to pick him up you can imagine our surprise when we saw a “garden variety” gray and white tuxedo cat. A quick check of the photo revealed something we had not noticed before – the beet red hands of the owner. Lighting can produce amazing effects! But Rufus it was and Rufus it stayed.

His favorite pastime is visiting one of the many beds he has on top of each of the bookcases (all at least 6 feet high). He jumps from each to each while his human hovers beneath.

