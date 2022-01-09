Congratulations to the January 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Luna! We have loved Luna from the day we met. She loves to take naps all over the house and likes to go for walks around the neighborhood. She is also a fan of going down the slide in the park. She is cute, friendly, and calm. Her favorite toy is a plastic rocket.

Since Luna has been with us, nothing has been better than cuddling with our dog at the end of a hard day. If someone is thinking of having a furry in their house, I advise that if you have time and want to receive pure love, do not hesitate to have a dog.

Luna and the Illescas family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com