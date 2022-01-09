Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the January 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

January 9, 2022

Meet Carmela 

Carmela is a three-year-old French Bulldog who lives in Peekskill. She enjoys chasing her toys around the house, getting belly rubs, and cuddling on the couch. 

She is a mischievous pup who is always up to something, but her adorable face gets her out of trouble every time. Due to her color and shape she is lovingly known as “The Potato,” although her real name comes from the matriarch of the Soprano family.  

She is very inquisitive and loves to explore the outdoors, look in shop windows, and meet new friends on the street.  

Carmela was so overwhelmed with excitement by this honor that she had to immediately take a long nap. She has promised to release a statement when she wakes up. 

Carmela and her parents Christian and Alissa will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Congratulations to the January 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month 

How To Create A Safe And Convenient Space For Your Dog

Congratulations to the December 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Congratulations to the December 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

About the Author: River Journal