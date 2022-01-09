Congratulations to the January 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Meet Carmela.

Carmela is a three-year-old French Bulldog who lives in Peekskill. She enjoys chasing her toys around the house, getting belly rubs, and cuddling on the couch.

She is a mischievous pup who is always up to something, but her adorable face gets her out of trouble every time. Due to her color and shape she is lovingly known as “The Potato,” although her real name comes from the matriarch of the Soprano family.

She is very inquisitive and loves to explore the outdoors, look in shop windows, and meet new friends on the street.

Carmela was so overwhelmed with excitement by this honor that she had to immediately take a long nap. She has promised to release a statement when she wakes up.

Carmela and her parents Christian and Alissa will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

