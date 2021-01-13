Congratulations to the January 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Mookie.

Mookie is a goofy, six-month-old, apricot mini goldendoodle from the village of Irvington. A New Yorker since birth, he was named after the great Mookie Wilson, an outfielder and member of the 1986 New York Mets World Champion baseball team.

Mookie enjoys long walks along Main Street, the Hudson River and Barney Brook in his hometown and spends his days happily searching for twigs to carry all the way home. Mookie has four human siblings and is part of a blended, multiracial, half-Vietnamese/half-Jewish family. He likes to greet everyone, strangers and friends alike, with kisses. Mookie is a daily source of joy to his grateful family during the pandemic.

Mookie and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

