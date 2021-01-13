Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the January 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

January 13, 2021

Meet Mookie.  

Mookie is a goofy, six-month-old, apricot mini goldendoodle from the village of Irvington. A New Yorker since birth, he was named after the great Mookie Wilson, an outfielder and member of the 1986 New York Mets World Champion baseball team. 

Mookie enjoys long walks along Main Street, the Hudson River and Barney Brook in his hometown and spends his days happily searching for twigs to carry all the way home. Mookie has four human siblings and is part of a blended, multiracial, half-Vietnamese/half-Jewish family. He likes to greet everyone, strangers and friends alike, with kisses. Mookie is a daily source of joy to his grateful family during the pandemic. 

Mookie and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. 

Want to see your pet in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com.

Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and be featured in an upcoming issue! 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Congratulations to the December 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the November 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month 

SPCA Reveals Star-Studded Virtual Gala to Air on October 30th

SPCA Adoptable Pets of the Week

About the Author: River Journal