Congratulations to the February 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Bearie!

Bearie White is a 9-month-old cream and gold colored Pomeranian. Bearie’s middle name is White after the great singer Barry White, but his first name is spelled “Bearie,” because he looked like a little teddy bear when he was born.

Bearie lives in Tarrytown with his mom, Iris. His favorite things about Tarrytown are his family and neighbors, each of whom he likes to greet personally with a big “hello!” He also loves going to the farmer’s market with his friends Debbie, Stephanie, and Sophie and frolicking in Tarrytown’s gorgeous waterfront park. His favorite store in Tarrytown is Bark & Meow. At home, Bearie enjoys playing with his toys, eating treats, running in circles, sleeping, and stealing socks from his mom. He has also stolen his family’s hearts and we thank the River Journal for featuring him!!

Bearie and Iris will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com