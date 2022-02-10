Congratulations to the February 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month

Meet Luke.

Luke is a sweet boy who just turned two on Dec. 22 and is a Pomeranian/Shih Tzu mix. He lives with his family in Peekskill and loves to play ball. He enjoys long walks, car rides, frolicking in the snow and playing with his fur-sisters Sophia and Charlotte. His most notable talent is being able to bark with a ball in his mouth.

Luke gets his name from his owner’s favorite gospel, the Gospel of Luke.

He even has his own Instagram page and is pretty pup-ular. Follow him @luke_the_shiranian

Luke and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

