Peekskill

Congratulations to the February 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month

February 10, 2022

Meet Luke 

Luke is a sweet boy who just turned two on Dec. 22 and is a Pomeranian/Shih Tzu mix. He lives with his family in Peekskill and loves to play ball. He enjoys long walks, car rides, frolicking in the snow and playing with his fur-sisters Sophia and Charlotte. His most notable talent is being able to bark with a ball in his mouth.  

Luke gets his name from his owner’s favorite gospel, the Gospel of Luke.  

He even has his own Instagram page and is pretty pup-ular. Follow him @luke_the_shiranian 

Luke and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station. 

