Congratulations to the February 2021 River Journal/RJN Pet of the Month 

Meet Orb.

Orb is an 8-year-old Norwegian Forest Cat who was rescued as a kitten after being neglected by a cat-hoarder. Orb’s favorite pastimes are meticulously cleaning his dad’s face, cuddling with his mum, and eating his favorite meal, cat food. His most recent adventure was a trip onto the porch after a snowstorm, during which he discovered that he loves snow.

Orb is intensely affectionate and constantly on the hunt for human contact. His undeniable charm makes a cat-lover out of just about everyone he meets.

Orb and his parents, Zack and Rachael, moved to Croton-on-Hudson in September. Orb loves his new village life and he’s looking forward to celebrating his Pet of the Month honor with a long nap.

Orb and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

