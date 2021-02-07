Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the February 2021 River Journal/RJN Pet of the Month 

February 7, 2021

Meet Orb.  

Orb is an 8-year-old Norwegian Forest Cat who was rescued as a kitten after being neglected by a cat-hoarder. Orb’s favorite pastimes are meticulously cleaning his dad’s face, cuddling with his mum, and eating his favorite meal, cat food. His most recent adventure was a trip onto the porch after a snowstorm, during which he discovered that he  loves snow. 

Orb is intensely affectionate and constantly on the hunt for human contact. His undeniable charm makes a cat-lover out of just about everyone he meets. 

Orb and his parents, Zack and Rachael, moved to Croton-on-Hudson in September. Orb loves his new village life and he’s looking forward to celebrating his Pet of the Month honor with a long nap. 

Orb and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Want to see your pet in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! 

