Congratulations to the December 2023 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Betty!

Betty is a 3-year-old bloodhound mix who came up from the South to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford with her mom and two sisters. She joined our family in Ossining in 2021 and is a well-loved and valued addition. She has two feline brothers who tolerate her presence. (She is not the problem!)

She especially enjoys car rides, socializing, sitting in chairs, and going to the local dog park and to her training sessions at Port Chester Obedience Training Club. She is a registered AKC Canine Partner and has completed several preliminary courses. She has recently earned her Novice Trick Dog Certification, and is now training in nose work, and with her bloodhound heritage she is a natural!

You can find more pictures and follow Betty’s daily antics on her Instagram page, bettyboopsnoot.



