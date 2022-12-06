Congratulations to the December 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Birdie Van Tassel!

Birdie is a 5-month-old Ruby Cavalier King Charles who lives with her family in Tarrytown. Mom Dani runs the social media page Tarryhollowtown, so Birdie gets to be mom’s official sidekick when it comes to exploring and visiting our lovely historic sites around Westchester! Hence the last name Van Tassell!

Dad Luke is lieutenant of ladder 37 on Main Street so between the two, Birdie gets to visit The Old Dutch Church burying ground, Main Street and the firehouse often.

Birdie is incredibly affectionate, quiet and loves to play “fetch” and go for walks around town. She waits everyday for her human brother Henry to come home from school so they can cuddle, chase and play games until they get tired!

She is very energetic, loves to chew and is a VERY fast runner! But her favorite thing to do is go to the farmers market in Patriots Park and say hello to EVERYONE! So, if you see Birdie around town, give her a hello and a cuddle!

Birdie and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

