Congratulations to the December 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Cali! We got our Cali in June 2020 (yes, she is a Covid dog) and our love for her has grown ever since. She got her name because both her parents are from California! Cali’s favorite game to play is Bingo, where we hide a treat from her and she has to figure out where we hid it by using her beagle nose. Anything for the treats! Her favorite season is Fall because she likes to zoomie her way through the piles of leaves. During chill days in the house, Cali likes to sit by the window and people-watch.

Cali and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

