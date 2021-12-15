Congratulations to the December 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Meet Hudson.

Hudson Kelly was adopted from our many friends at SPCA Westchester, who did a wonderful job of bringing her to New York from Mississippi. Hudson has a friendly, loving personality and enjoys taking a hike or stroll at Riverfront Green in Peekskill. She loves to come with us on all our adventures in the car. We trust the good care she receives from Peekskill/Cortlandt Veterinary, which is close to our home.

Hudson loves her three friends and neighbors Lola, Orca and Juniper Rose, and is a valued member of our family.

Happy Holidays!

Hudson and her parents will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.