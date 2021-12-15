Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the December 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

December 15, 2021

Meet Hudson 

Hudson Kelly was adopted from our many friends at SPCA Westchester, who did a wonderful job of bringing her to New York from Mississippi. Hudson has a friendly, loving personality and enjoys taking a hike or stroll at Riverfront Green in Peekskill. She loves to come with us on all our adventures in the car. We trust the good care she receives from Peekskill/Cortlandt Veterinary, which is close to our home. 

Hudson loves her three friends and neighbors LolaOrca and Juniper Rose, and is a valued member of our family  

Happy Holidays! 

Hudson and her parents will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station. 

