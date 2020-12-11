Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the December 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month

December 11, 2020

 

Meet RiffyRiffy is a six-year-old domestic shorthair tabby with piercing green eyes and a spot-coated belly. Riffy moved to Tarrytown when he was three months old, and by age one, he became fully acquainted with the outdoor life. Known as “the cat on the leash,” Riffy has made lots of friends in the neighborhood, including the many cats and dogs he’s gotten to meet and play with. 

Riffy loves staying outside all day where he takes naps under the bushes, climbs trees, and watches for birds. He particularly enjoys visits to his grandparents’ house, daily cuddles, and providing constant love, laughter, and happiness to all of his friends and family. 

Riffy and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. 

 

 

 

 

Want to see your pet in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! 

