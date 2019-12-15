Congratulations to the December 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Avery.

Avery is three months old and was left behind by her mom when her mom was relocating her kittens. She was just a few days old. We rescued her after 10 hours when there was no sign of her mom. After bottle feeding her for a while, she is now eating solid food, playing like a real trooper, and loves her life. Such a survivor!

Congratulations to Avery and her rescuers, the Birkedal family.

Want to See Your Pet Featured in River Journal?

Send a photo of your pet (just one photo per pet please) to editorial@riverjournalonline.com.

Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!