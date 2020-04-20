Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the April River Journal Pet of the Month

April 20, 2020
Pretzel (Photo: Liflander Photography)

Meet Pretzel!  

Pretzel is a rescue who traveled up from Tennessee when he was just a little pup. He spent his early years in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where he developed a fondness for flannel jackets and single origin coffee. He was happy to move up to the River Towns, where he has a backyard for chasing squirrels and barking at crows. His favorite things are catching, fetching, and retrieving balls. He also loves the water, but hates getting wet. On a good weekend, you’ll find him hanging out in Tarrytown at Coffee Labs Roasters, testing treats at Bark & Meow, and running up and down the hills in Rockefeller Park.  

Congratulations to Pretzel and his family Jennifer McNeely and Phil Lynch who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Pretzel received a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.  

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.  Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot! 

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen in every issue of River Journal and RJN! 

Mark Liflander is a professional pet photographer and certified dog lover. Mark worked for nine years as a dog trainer at Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and his current family includes two scrappy mutts, Neo and Star-Lord. You can reach Mark at 914-552-0802 or visit LiflanderPhotography.com. 

About the Author: River Journal