Congratulations to the April River Journal Pet of the Month

Pretzel is a rescue who traveled up from Tennessee when he was just a little pup. He spent his early years in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where he developed a fondness for flannel jackets and single origin coffee. He was happy to move up to the River Towns, where he has a backyard for chasing squirrels and barking at crows. His favorite things are catching, fetching, and retrieving balls. He also loves the water, but hates getting wet. On a good weekend, you’ll find him hanging out in Tarrytown at Coffee Labs Roasters, testing treats at Bark & Meow, and running up and down the hills in Rockefeller Park.

Congratulations to Pretzel and his family Jennifer McNeely and Phil Lynch who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Pretzel received a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.

