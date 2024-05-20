Congratulations to the April 2024 RJN Pet of the Month 

Meet Georgie Meatballs!

Meatball was rescued from a cat rescue in Queens that was closed due to animal abuse and other allegations. He was named by his prior foster mom due to his love of people food, especially meatballs. He is shy at first when meeting new people, but he quickly warms up and becomes your most affectionate best friend. He rolls on his back to greet you at the door, asking for belly rubs.

His life was forever changed when he discovered his favorite toy: springs! He goes wild chasing them as they erratically bounce across the floor, and he rapidly learned to play fetch with his favorite toy — retrieving the spring and carrying it back to us in his mouth. Our loving boy is the best cuddler, protector of his brother, Julius, and hoarder of springs, which we find stashed in our boots and laundry baskets.

Meatball rolled merrily into our lives and we are all the better for it.

