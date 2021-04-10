Congratulations to the April 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Harley Davidson.

Harley is a 2-year-old Tuxedo cat with a feisty yet sweet personality. He got his name from his award-winning mustache, which resembles the handlebars of his dad’s motorcycle.

Harley is very entertaining and loves being the center of attention. He’s the king of hide-and-seek, in which he dives under area rugs and his baby sister’s play mats, peeking his head out from underneath. He enjoys playing fetch with his mom’s hair ties as well as batting his toy mice around the house. Harley is a good big brother to his baby sister, who he frequently looks after, and we love him very much. We are so excited he won the River Journal Pet of the Month Contest and we look forward to celebrating!

Harley Davidson and his parents Jocylen & Donnie will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

