Congratulations to the November 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!   

Meet Blake! A 13 year old Yorkshire Terrier with a Napoleon complex. Blake loves boating in the Long Island sound and car rides with the windows down. He loves when people stop to pet him and tell him how cute he is. Blake doesn’t know this yet but he’s going to be a big brother for the first time in March 2020.

Blake and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital.

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!