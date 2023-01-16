Obituary: Gregory N. Jones 1974-2022

[This information is based on obituary at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home]

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Gregory N. Jones, loving father, son, uncle, friend, and brother to many, passed away suddenly at age 48. A cause of death was not officially announced.

Greg loved his job at the Peekskill Police Department, where he served for 22 years. In Peekskill, Greg was known as “Jonzee.” His dedication to the City of Peekskill is immeasurable.

He was known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and passion for helping others. Working with youngsters was one of Greg’s favorite pastimes. He was a School Resource Officer in the Peekskill City School District, D.A.R.E. Instructor, Police Youth Academy Instructor, Community Resource Officer, and a devout and skilled member of the Community Policing Unit.

Greg also spent time with the Peekskill Fire Department on emergency calls and community events, and loved hanging out at the firehouse.

Greg was known for his funny remarks, positive energy, charisma, and always loved participating in No Shave November. He was also known for carrying around his gallon water jugs and being surrounded by numerous water cups.

Greg was born June 30, 1974, in Middletown (N.Y.) to Joanne and Gary Jones. He was predeceased by his grandmother and grandfather, Herman and Christine Langbein. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas.

Greg’s children from his first marriage are Matthew Jones (24), Christopher Jones (21), and Rachel Jones (18). Later in life, Greg met Mary Greenan, a Peekskill Police Officer. Their children are Catherine Greenan-Jones (7), Gregory Greenan-Jones (3) and Colette Greenan-Jones (1).

Greg also is survived by his mother and many other relatives.

A candlelight vigil was held in downtown Peekskill on Nov. 29, 2022, with a funeral Mass on Dec. 1 at Church of the Assumption, followed by cremation.

Memorial donations can be made to a GoFundMe page to benefit his three youngest children. For information, visit nardonefuneralhome.com.