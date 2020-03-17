Tarrytown COVID-19 Update March 17,2020

This is a Tarrytown COVID-19 Update about the coronavirus pandemic. This information is based on orders from the Village, County, State and Federal Government.

Tarrytown declared an emergency on Sunday, March 15 at 8 a.m., in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare.

All mass gatherings of 50 or more must discontinue. The Village recommends no face-to-face meetings at all

Do not go to the emergency room unless you are severely ill. If you are mildly or moderately sick, stay home. If you go to the ER when you are mildly ill, you are jeopardizing the lives of others who are very ill.

All Village facilities have been closed to the public, and the public is prohibited from attending Board meetings.

All land-use Board meetings have been postponed until April, until further notice.

All playgrounds are closed, but parks remain open – we recommend you maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from all other people

All court cases have been postponed by order of the State Court System by a minimum of 45 days, until further notice

Theaters, gyms (including dance and martial arts studios), casinos are all closed

Based on our local emergency, the Village is strongly advising hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and massage parlors to limit total occupancy to ten (10) people or less.

Bars and restaurants are closed for sit-down meals, but take out and delivery are allowed

Alternate side parking regulations are suspended

Payment of on-street parking meters is suspended, but the posted time limits remain in effect. Many meters have been switched to 15-minutes only, to provide for food pickup.

Residents in need of long-term parking should park for free in one of our Village lots

We encourage residents to stay home except for essential trips, and remind everyone to socially distance yourselves during these trips

We encourage you to email or call Village hall with questions regarding services. The best number to call is 914-631-1885.