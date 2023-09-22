Ronald McDonald House Hosts Dashing for Dylan Kids Fun Run and Family Fun Day

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) is hosting the Dashing for Dylan Kids Fun Run, in honor of Dylan J. Hoffman, on Sunday, October 1st. The annual fundraising event will support programs that provide resources and support to families as they navigate their child’s medical crisis.

The Dashing for Dylan Kids Fun Run and Family Fun Day, which will take place at Crawford Park in Rye Brook, challenges kids of all ages to fundraise and join us in the race for a chance to win great prizes. The goal for the Dashing for Dylan Fun Run is to raise $50,000 which will provide over 250 nights of comfort to families during the most difficult time in their lives. Throughout the day there will be a multitude of family centered events and activities including music, BBQ, games, raffles, t-shirt dying, ornament decorating and more.

“The Hoffman family of Wilton, CT, was one of the first families to stay at Ronald McDonald House when it opened in 2011, shortly after the birth of their son Dylan. The Hoffman’s stayed at Ronald McDonald House for a total of 77 nights during three different admissions to the hospital over Dylan’s life.” said Ashlyn Hay, Events & Volunteer Coordinator at RMHGHV. “Since his passing in 2014, the family continues to keep his memory alive and celebrate Dylan’s life by hosting this event, in conjunction with the House, in an effort to raise awareness and funds and continue to support families like theirs who require the services of Ronald McDonald House.”

DARCARS Automotive Group, with locations in Mt. Kisco and Greenwich will be this year’s Platinum Sponsor again for the event and will be on hand showcasing some cars at Family Fun Day. Other sponsors include: Hudson Valley Credit Union, Orange Bank & Trust, Breezemont Day Camp, The DRIPBar Rye, Hannaford Pawling and more.