Mezzapallooza Battle of the Bands Fundraiser Returns to Benefit the Rowe Family

Briarcliff Manor’s “Mezzapallooza,” an annual battle of the bands concert that raises money to help local families needing aid after a life-changing event, is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mezzapallooza, will take place on May 11, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Law Park Pavilion. More than 300 community members are expected to attend, and there will be three bands performing, food, drinks, a silent auction, and raffles. ’s “Mezzapallooza,” an annual battle of the bands concert that raises money to help local families needing aid after a life-changing event, is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mezzapallooza, will take place on May 11, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the. More than 300 community members are expected to attend, and there will be three bands performing, food, drinks, a silent auction, and raffles.

According to Briarcliff Manor resident Marc Milano, a Mezzapallooza executive board member and participating battle-of-the-band participant (his band is Lost Souls), “It all started when our dear friend John Mezzatesta [hence the name], died suddenly at age 38 in 2012. All music lovers, a group of us launched a battle-of-the-bands concert at Law Park Pavilion, open to the entire community. Ticket sales, a silent auction, and resident donations totaled nearly $60,000, which was presented to John’s family.”

Due to the success of the inaugural event, Mezzapalooza continued in successive years from 2012 to 2019, benefitting a local family or charity in need annually and raising $250,000 in the process. The fundraiser is coming out of hiatus this year to benefit Briarcliff resident Scott Rowe.

In July 2022, Rowe began having shortness of breath and fatigue, which were assumed to be long Covid symptoms after recovering from a bout of the illness in June. Since that time, he has been in and out of intensive care. Funds raised from Mezzapalooza will support the Rowe family as they face the associated medical costs they are incurring with his medical care.

Scott, 50, is married to his high school sweetheart, Michelle, and they have deep roots in the community. They are both graduates of Ossining High School, where Scott was a star athlete, and his father, Roger, who recently died, was a coach of the varsity football program. Scott and Michelle have two daughters, Maddie, 19, a college freshman; and Lily, 14, a high school freshman. Their dog Boomer misses Scott’s presence at home and eagerly awaits his return.

“You won’t find someone with more zest for life than Scott,” says Milano. “He cares about three things: his family, his family, and his family. Unfortunately, Scott’s life has been put on hold for the last 18 months as his family continues to stand by his side, each and every day.”

“This fundraiser is important because not only are we helping out a family in need, but the other great aspect of this is that the community really comes together and gets fired up,” Milano added. “We all kind of hug each other in the sense that we realize there’s a person in town who’s in need and we hold hands and pitch in to do something to help. It really is a helping hand through music.”