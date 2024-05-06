Growing Together: A Community Partnership Blossoms

The Arc Westchester, the largest non-profit organization in Westchester supporting people with developmental disabilities, has recently joined forces with The Ossining Organic Community Garden on Cedar Lane. This collaboration was commemorated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Ossining Town Supervisor Elizabeth R. Feldman, members of the Garden Committee, Arc Westchester staff and program participants, as well as representatives from the Ossining Police Department. Avery Valins, Assistant Executive Director of Day Services at The Arc Westchester, expressed gratitude to the Ossining Community for their support in making this endeavor a meaningful activity for the people they serve.

As part of this exciting partnership, The Arc Westchester’s Ossining Day Program will work alongside members of the Ossining community to cultivate a variety of flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Nestled within beautiful Cedar Lane Park, the Ossining Organic Community Garden (OOCG) offers residents of the Town and Village of Ossining a sunny and secure (deer-free!) space to engage in organic gardening practices, cultivating everything from vegetables to fruits and flowers.

Maria-Mercedes Hubbard, Arc’s Program Coordinator for Northern Westchester, initiated contact with local garden committee member Mike Stern to provide enriching opportunities for Arc’s Day Program on Highland Avenue to engage in community gardening. Maria shared her appreciation, stating, “What better way to conclude Autism Acceptance Month! The warm welcome from the community exceeded our expectations. Witnessing the generous support from our Ossining neighbors, who eagerly shared their knowledge, plants, and enthusiasm, was truly heartening. Their embrace of our mission to promote community inclusion for individuals with developmental disabilities underscores the strength of unity and community partnerships.”