SUNY Westchester Community College Selected By Metallica’s All Within My Hands For New Scholarship for Women

SUNY Westchester Community College has been selected as one of only five community colleges in the country to receive a new $50,000 grant from Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands to support women seeking education in the skilled trades. This grant is funded by Carhartt, which donated the first $250,000 in sales of women’s apparel on International Women’s Day across Carhartt retail stores and online.

The “For the Love of Labor” program will provide funding for scholarships for women looking to gain the skills, knowledge and support necessary to thrive in the high-demand and well-paying construction industries, contributing to their personal success and the overall growth of these sectors.

Over the past three years, SUNY WCC’s Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) has focused on small (but mighty) cohorts in Advanced Manufacturing, working closely with industry partners such as Bantam Tools in Peekskill, NY. Among this male-dominated field, SUNY WCC’s MSI program has helped to encourage and develop strong female professionals who are excelling in the industry. Now, with the number of jobs in construction projected to climb 10 percent by 2028, there has never been a better time for women to enter this field. Over 100 occupations make up the Construction sector, offering numerous routes into the field and pathways for career growth. Individuals can enter these jobs with skills obtained through short-term workforce training.

“SUNY WCC is honored to be selected as one of only five community colleges to participate in this exciting and critical program,” said Dr. Belinda Miles, President at SUNY Westchester Community College. “There is growing need for skilled workers in this country, and women comprise only 4% of the US skilled workforce. This generous grant will enable us to address these shortages while providing students with the training and support they need to enter these well-paying occupations.”

“Every woman opting for a rewarding career in the skilled workforce is not only contributing to the industries they serve but also actively challenging outdated stereotypes that often hold back talented individuals from pursuing their passions,” said Todd Corley, Senior Vice President of Inclusion, Sustainability, and Community at Carhartt. “By combining efforts with All Within My Hands, we aim to help break down barriers for women in the trades, which include fewer job education programs tailored for women, limited childcare options, and a general lack of resources that exacerbate the gender inequity within many industries, to cultivate the next generation of workers making their own history.”

“Careers in the trades are overflowing with high-demand positions offering stable wages that can be life-changing,” said Peter Delgrosso, AWMH Executive Director. “However, these jobs often reside in historically male-dominated industries that present added obstacles for women looking to get involved. Within our program, approximately 30% of the Metallica Scholars have historically been women, and we want that trend to continue. Carhartt’s sales donation and For the Love of Labor grant contribute to the resources we need to continue shifting perceptions around the trades and help unlock impactful opportunities for women at a time when we need it most.”

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative at SUNY Westchester Community College, please visit www.sunywcc.edu/metallica