Northwell Appoints Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery for Westchester

Northwell Health announced the appointment of Parul J. Shukla, MD, as regional chief of colon and rectal surgery for Westchester County, serving Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals, as well as the Northwell Health Physician Partners medical practice in Chappaqua Crossing. This new position will be responsible for building a robust colorectal surgery program for the Westchester community and serve as an example to build similar programs throughout the Northwell Health system.

The colorectal surgery program will enhance an existing, best-in-class gastroenterology team already established at Northwell facilities throughout Westchester. The planned expansion and growth will build upon the surgical teams and programs, adding more specialists and screenings to include upper gastrointestinal tract (GI), bariatrics and Hepato-Pancreato-Bilary (HPB) surgeries, so patients can get the care they need close to home.

“We are extremely lucky to have an internationally known expert in gastrointestinal surgical oncology join the Northwell Health team here in Westchester County,” said Gene Coppa, MD, senior vice president and executive director of surgical services at Northwell. “I know the entire Westchester community joins me in welcoming Dr. Shukla. Having this type of leadership and expertise close to home will benefit the overall health of our patients in Westchester and surrounding areas.”

The development of Northwell’s Westchester colorectal surgical program will be a core contributor to a Comprehensive Cancer Center – in partnership with medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, genetics and the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. The Westchester colorectal surgical program will include colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, pelvic floor disorders like fecal incontinence, rectal prolapse and refractory constipation. The colorectal surgery team will enhance the capabilities of the advanced GI team and support a much-needed boost in screening colonoscopies. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the United States, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths when numbers for men and women are combined, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s expected to result in about 52,580 deaths this year.

“I am excited by this new challenge to raise the level of expertise for colorectal diseases and provide our patients here in Westchester County and surrounding areas the best-in-class medical care,” said Dr. Shukla. “Our hospitals in Westchester have continually worked to elevate the care they provide to the community. Together we will be able to enhance our clinical services and capabilities for colon and rectal surgery that’s convenient for patients where they live right here in Westchester County.”

Dr Shukla is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow. He has earned many honors and awards throughout his career. He received an endowed professorship of surgery by Weill Cornell Medicine of the Cornell University. He was honored by the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons for his contributions to the practice of advanced minimally invasive colorectal surgical techniques and was made an honorary member of the society. He is a member of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS), the Association of Surgeons of India, and the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India. He trained extensively in the United Kingdom and Australia from 1994 until 1999. He accepted an appointment of assistant professor at Tata Memorial Hospital in November of 1999 and was promoted to professor of surgical oncology and chief of gastrointestinal surgical oncology in his time there until departing in August 2011 to join New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Shukla has been married to his wife, Alpana for 29 years. They have a 25-year-old son and are residents of Manhattan.

For more information about colon/rectal surgery or to book an appointment, visit https://nwh.northwell.edu/colorectal-surgery or call (877) 469-4362.