Free Seminar for First-Time Homebuyers Set for June 18

In an effort to help first-timers navigate the home ownership process from consideration to contract, Tompkins Mahopac Bank (TMB) has teamed up with Hudson River Housing, Inc. to host a First-time Home buyers Seminar. The free workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Grinnell Library, 2642 E Main Street, Wappingers Falls, and will cover the available programs and services geared toward home ownership.

Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s Mortgage Loan Originator Glenn Wu and Vice President of Residential Lending David Carey will be on-hand to review the home buying process from start to finish. The experts will also discuss special first-time home buyer products and services, and answer attendees’ questions. Refreshments will be served and attendees will receive a complimentary item and can also enter to win a package featuring first-time homeowner essentials, including a tool kit, picture hangers, gift cards, and more.

“Buying a home is one of the largest investments any person can make and, while that can be exciting, it can also be complex and confusing,” said Carey. “We look forward to sharing insights, tips and tools to help first-time buyers realize the dream of home ownership and to go into that process more educated than they were before.”

For more information, contact Glenn Wu at (845) 278-1068, or GWu@tompkinsfinancial.com.