Fore! A Good Cause

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation is the nonprofit affiliate of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. The Foundation awards six scholarships each year to graduating seniors from each of our surrounding school districts.

Proceeds from the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation Tommy Bertoline Scholarship Golf Outing fund the scholarships. It will be held Sept. 20, 2021, at Hollow Brook Golf Club in Cortlandt.

You can support the Foundation’s mission in one or more of several ways … Be a Sponsor; Play Golf; Sponsor a Tee Sign; Provide give-aways for swag bags.

For additional information and the application to play or to be a sponsor, go to hvgatewaychamber.com/the-hudson-valley-gateway-chamber-foundation.

The cutoff date is Sept. 13.