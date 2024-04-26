Pleasantville Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

At a party held at The Garage at Lucy’s in Pleasantville on April 21, the lineup for this year’s Pleasantville Music Festival was revealed.

This year’s just-announced musical line-up includes on the Main Stage, Festival headliner Better Than Ezra known for their 1995 mega hit ‘Good’, bluesy West Coast ‘roots rockers’-The Record Company, and legendary reggae royalty-The Wailers. Also appearing will be Brooklyn indie rocker-Margaret Glaspy and a band called N.E.D. (which stands for No Evidence of Disease), made up of top-notch Gynecological Oncologists from around the country, including Dr. Gizelka David-West of Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital, and

The Party Stage will feature Talon– a Brooklyn’s all-female alt rock band (with roots in Armonk), the bluesy and funky band Mojo & the Mayhem (with roots in White Plains and Rye), Dead Tooth, a hard-rocking punk outfit from Queens (with roots in Warwick, NY), Widely Grown-an upbeat country/Americana band with roots in Bergen County, and Party Stage headliners, The Collection, an fun alt-pop band out of North Carolina.

The Chill Tent Stage will kick off at noon with something new – a performer of music for children named Kenny Green. Later performers include delicate brother/sister harmonies from Plane Station from Peekskill, NY, Jazz and blues from Bergen County’s The Robert Hill Band featuring vocals from Chester, NY’s Rae Simone, respected and much loved Wilton, CT born singer/songwriter Jesse Terry will also perform. This year’s Chill Tent Headliner is the witty and charming Jill Sobule, known for 90’s hits like ‘I Kissed a Girl’ (not to be confused with the Katy Perry song) and ‘Supermodel’ from the movie Clueless.

The only bands yet to be named are the three winners of the ongoing Battle of the Bands competition taking place at the home of competition’s sponsor, The Garage at Lucys.

Now in its 18th year, the Pleasantville Music Festival, presented by Northwell Health is known as New York’s Backyard Jam. It’s become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food and drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Tickets to the Pleasantville Music Festival are available through Ticketweb or in person on the third floor of Village Hall, 80 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville during specified times. See the Festival website for specific hours along with other details about the event, including links to the performers. www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.