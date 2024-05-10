SPCA Westchester’s First Mobile Adoption Unit Ready to Launch

SPCA Westchester is proud to announce that its Mobile Adoption Unit, the first of its kind in Westchester County, is ready to hit the road. The 26-foot state-of-the-art vehicle will be visiting and hosting events throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties in an effort to increase animal adoptions and educate the public on the importance of rescue.

“SPCA Westchester and shelters nationwide find ourselves in crisis post pandemic with adoption rates steadily decreasing,” says Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Westchester’s CEO. Evolving the adoption process in a more efficient and accessible way is the crucial next step in our mission to help more animals in need.” The unit features 20 spacious cages and is equipped with roll up viewing windows and a booth for matchmaking discussions between staff and potential adopters making offsite adoptions a convenient one-stop shop!

While SPCA Westchester has been established in the community since 1883 as the first brick and mortar animal shelter in the region, the reality is that the implementation of mobile adoptions creates opportunities for more homeless dogs and cats to find their forever families.

The Chappaqua Farmer’s Market, located at the train station, has generously allocated space for the SPCA’s mobile unit on their opening day of May 11 for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and adoption event. “We hope supporters from Chappaqua and throughout the county will join us starting at 9am as we celebrate this new and exciting era for SPCA Westchester and come to meet the many adorable dogs and puppies who will be available for adoption that day,” says Shannon Laukhuf.

The SPCA encourages local businesses and corporations to reach out to schedule an adoption day or to discuss other potential collaborations with their new mobile unit. Email Kara@spcawestchester.org to learn more.

*SPCA Westchester is a No-Kill Animal Rescue Center located in and is not affiliated with any national animal welfare organizations. Learn more at spcawestchester.org.