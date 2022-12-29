Let It Shine Food Pantry and Thrift Store Here to Support the Community

Let It Shine is a nonprofit organization located in Verplanck, NY with a thrift store that supports a food pantry.

At the Let It Shine Food Pantry, guests fill their carts with groceries and treats at no cost. On average, Let It Shine feeds 80+ families a week. At the Let It Shine Again (L.I.S.A.) Boutique Thrift Store, food and clothing donations are accepted by appointment and can be scheduled by emailing info@letitshineonline.com. Proceeds from the L.I.S.A. Boutique Thrift Store support The Pantry

Let It Shine food pantry is open on Fridays from 12 pm- 3:45 pm and The L.I.S.A Boutique is open to all Wednesdays 9 am to 1 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturdays 9 AM – 1 PM. Both the food pantry and boutique are located at 137 Seventh Street, Verplanck, NY 10596.

“Let It Shine” has been “gathering love and giving it away” since 2020. www.letitshineonline.com