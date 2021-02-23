Gullotta House Bowling Event Raises Money for Local, Injured Marine

Bowlers flocked to Cortlandt Lanes on Saturday February 20th for a fundraiser sponsored by Gullotta House, a Briarcliff Manor-based organization committed to helping Westchester residents in need.

The charity has been particularly busy during Covid, hosting events and offering community meals for those suffering from food and financial insecurities during the pandemic.

This particular event was to support the family of Kyle Mallory, a former Marine and Croton volunteer fireman who was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident in Arizona over the summer. The money raised will help bring him home to Westchester, offset medical bills, and make his home wheelchair accessible.

Kyle’s mother, Tracy Sheridan, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. “It is unbelievable,” she said. “Our community is amazing.”

The fundraiser was organized by 17-year-old Anthony Pullissio, who had gotten involved with Gullotta House three years ago and is now a Community Advisor for the organization.

“It’s something really nice to do, and I started to love it. It’s great to see people smile,” said Anthony. “I told Matt [Gullotta] that we should do something at a bowling alley, and he said ‘Figure it out, do it.”

The day’s events, which included a raffle and other prize giveaways, brought over 70 bowlers to the Lanes and raised $3,225 for Kyle’s family.

People can continue to donate and learn more about Gullotta House’s many other fundraising efforts at their website, gullottahouse.org.