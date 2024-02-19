Croton-on-Hudson Named a NY Pro-Housing Community

On February 7th, 2024 the Village of Croton-on-Hudson was officially designated as one of the first 20 Pro-Housing Communities in New York State. The designation gives the Village priority consideration for up to $650 million in state discretionary funding. Deputy Mayor Len Simon joined fellow officials in Albany for a roundtable meeting with Governor Hochul to discuss the program and the future of housing in New York State.

“These 20 communities — and more than 60 others who have started their applications — are taking a stand to build a better, more prosperous, and more affordable future for New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The only way to solve the housing crisis is to build hundreds of thousands of new homes, and through the Pro-Housing Communities program, my administration is continuing to put its full-fledged support, including up to $650 million, behind communities that are serious about housing growth.”

“More housing for Croton‘s young people, empty-nesters and growing workforce is a top priority for our Village,” said Village of Croton-on-Hudson Trustee Len Simon. We have considerable resources to bring to this challenge but having a true partner to help us achieve our objectives makes a dynamic difference. The Pro Housing Community designation and commitment from Governor Hochul and her team, and the potential it brings for additional state resources, will help us get to the next plateau in ensuring we have the housing opportunities we’ll need for Croton’s tomorrow”.

Programs within the discretionary funding include the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward, Regional Council Capital Fund, NY Main Street, Market NY Capital Grants, Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, and Public Transportation Modernization Enhancement Program.

Read the full release on the Pro Housing Program from Governor Kathy Hochul here.