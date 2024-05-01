Honoring Those Who Sacrificed for Us 

As Memorial Day approaches, Peekskill American Legion 274 extends a heartfelt invitation to the community to join us in a poignant tradition of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. On May 18, starting at 9 am, we will gather at Assumption, Hillside, and Van Cortlandtville cemeteries to place American flags at the gravesites of our service members. Additionally, on Sunday, May 19, we will meet at First Hebrew Cemetery.

This solemn act of remembrance pays tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. By participating, individuals will contribute to a gesture of respect and gratitude that echoes through generations.

Participants are encouraged to bring their willingness to honor and remember our fallen heroes. Flags will be provided.

Your presence at this event is a powerful statement of unity and appreciation for those who gave their lives for our freedom. Together, let’s ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

For more information or to confirm attendance, contact Peekskill American Legion at LegionPost274@gmail.com or 914-739-1560.