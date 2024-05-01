Sleepy Coffee, Too Opens in Sleepy Hollow

Almost two years from the day she announced her plans to open a coffee shop run by people with developmentally disabilities, Kim Kaczmarek, a special ed teacher of 40 years, who launched the original school coffee program at Sleepy Hollow High School in 2016, has opened Sleepy Coffee, Too on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow.

As Kaczmarek told River Journal in April 2022, “I’m a teacher and not a businesswoman, so I really have been learning from scratch and learning as I go,” she said. “Once I put it out in the universe, things started to fall into place.” Chance conversations and meetings helped propel her idea, and eventually brought her to Beekman Ave.

On Friday, April 26, the new coffee shop held a grand opening attended by many local business leaders, village and county officials, residents and many of the shops employees.

110 Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow, NY

www.sleepycoffeetoo.com

All photos provided by Margaret Fox.