The Writing’s on the Wall

With the approval of Regan Development and AHC builders, Croton 125, the committee charged with planning celebrations for the Village of Croton-on-Hudson’s quasquicentennial (125th) anniversary year, brought a bag full of Sharpies and wrote positive thoughts and their good wishes on the wall studs of the new housing project at 41–51 Maple Street. While the wall studs will soon be covered by sheetrock, it is the hope of Croton 125 that the messages will fill the homes with warm wishes for their new neighbors and generations to come.

Separately, Croton 125 will host a Juilliard on Hudson jazz concert at Croton-Harmon High School on Dec. 2, 2023, from 3 pm-5:30 pm. Admission is free, with a limited number of tickets available by registering online at Croton125.org starting Nov. 2, 2023.