City of Peekskill Selected For a Chance to Win a 2022 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant

Voting Period Runs Through August 31 — Nine U.S. Communities Will Win Funds to Build or Improve a Local Dog Park

PetSafe brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and Peekskill has been selected for a chance to win funds for improvements to the Peekskill Dog Park. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through August 31, 2022, anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com. Employees and partner employees of the parent company of PetSafe, Radio Systems Corporation, are also not eligible to vote in the grant contest.

The Peekskill Dog Park has been and always will be a community dog park where dogs come to play and neighbors become friends. We truly need our friends, neighbors and the community to vote everyday so we can win the PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant and expand, enhance and improve the Peekskill Dog Park for the Dogs! Vote, Vote, Vote! We can do this Peekskill!

Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

“The PetSafe brand is always looking for ways to help pet parents. That’s why we’re so proud to support communities by helping provide a safe place where dogs can run and play,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe brand. “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm and commitment each finalist community has put into fulfilling their dog park dreams. We invite all to join the fun by voting for their favorite community.”

For more information on the 2022 Bark for Your Park grant contest and to vote for the Peekskill Dog Park, visit barkforyourpark.com.