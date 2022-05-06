Beyond Words: May 17, 2022 is a Tuesday

Readers of the May issue of River Journal North may have seen an ad for Hendrick Hudson Free Library encouraging residents to vote on the Hen Hud Free Library and Hen Hud School District budget proposals later this month. The ad erroneously indicated that the vote will take place on Monday, May 17, 2022. May 17, 2022 is in fact a TUESDAY. All other information is correct. The polling place is the Frank G. Lindsey School. The time is 7:00am to 9:00pm.

Some things really are Beyond Words! We apologize for any misunderstanding this error may have caused. Once again, VOTE on Tuesday, May 17, 2022!