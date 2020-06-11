Village of Tarrytown to Close Part of Main Street to Traffic for Outdoor Dining

The Village of Tarrytown and the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be closing Main Street so that restaurants and stores can put out tables and wares.

Days and hours are set for this weekend:

Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Street will be closed to traffic from Broadway to North/South Washington, and Washington to Goldbergs Hardware (Baylis Court) so people can still have car access from lower Main Street.

Barricades will be set-up – one in front of each restaurant or store that’s going to put tables or wares out – about 15-feet off of the curb, to define seating areas. Stores and restaurants must have their sidewalk café, or sidewalk display permits.

Takeout and Delivery Parking (15-minute max time limit):

There will be 8 to 10 takeout and delivery spots on Broadway, by Main Street, for quick access.

There will be 10 to 15 takeout and delivery spots in the Washington Street Lot

There will be 3 to 5 takeout and delivery spots on North and South Washington Street, near the intersection with Main Street, to serve all of the businesses that do a strong takeout business there

Pending an evaluation after this weekend, the Village will make any changes based on what worked and what needs improvement for future street closures. After the evaluation, they will determine whether the street closings will continue the following weekend (June 19th and 20th) and beyond.