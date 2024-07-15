Try a Taste of This Delicious Networking Opportunity

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce is making the rounds again this summer by bringing back the Movable Feast tour of local dining destinations. And everyone is invited, Chamber member or not. The seven-week promotion, which runs now through Aug. 29, is a joint venture of the Chamber with Croton Dam Spirits and River Journal North.

Think of the Movable Feast as a food crawl, except the Chamber visits one establishment a week, on Thursday at 6 pm. Each diner pays their own separate check, with no other charge to participate. Attendees can enjoy a free adult beverage from Croton Dam Spirits, plus receive a 10% discount coupon usable at a later date at any restaurant on the circuit. Register at hvgatewaychamber.com.

“We’re really hoping a lot of folks will come out and join us for one of the dates of the Movable Feast or all of them!” said Chamber Chair Tim Warn. “Too often we forget that some of the best food, friends and fellowship can be found right in our own community.”

Said Chamber Executive Director Carole Voisey, “Through our Movable Feast, we celebrate community and local cuisine, showcasing the culinary talents of our region’s restaurants. All are welcome to join us for the sampling of Croton Dam Spirits and to support our local restaurants this summer. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors Croton Dam Spirits and River Journal North for their invaluable support in making this event a delicious networking opportunity.”

DATE TIME FEAST LOCATION TOWN

July 17 6:00-Closing ITALIAN FEAST Verplanck

July 25 6:00-7:30 TABLE 9 Cortlandt Manor

Aug 1 6:00-7:30 CRAFT TACO Mohegan Lake

Aug 8 6:00-7:30 BIRDSALL HOUSE Peekskill

Aug 15 6:00-7:30 FRANCO MARTINI Croton-on-Hudson

Aug 22 6:00-7:30 K&P LOUNGE Cortlandt Manor

Aug 29 6:00-7:30 THAIMLESS THAI Peekskill