Italian Heritage Festival Returns to Kensico Dam Piazza

Come celebrate Italian culture and special honoree, John DeCicco of DeCicco’s & Sons Supermarkets, at the Italian Heritage Festival on Sunday, July 21, from noon to 6 p.m. at “Kensico Dam Piazza” in Valhalla.

County Executive George Latimer said, “Italians have a rich heritage and are extremely passionate about their art, history, religion, cuisine, architecture and fashion. I take great pride in my family’s Italian heritage. I always enjoy when our beautiful plaza become a piazza as we celebrate the terrific culture of Italy with family and friends with delicious food and festive music.”

The festivities will include delicious Italian food, arts and crafts, children’s games, dancing, music, Italian cultural exhibits and fun for the entire family. Live entertainment will feature Carozza Entertainment and Nikki Derosa, with music on the patio by DJ Marcello “MCO” and hosted by Nando Alpuche.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Seating is informal; bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed. Admission and parking are free. Carpooling or taking mass transit is encouraged.

The other heritage festivals in the series are:

India, Sunday, Aug. 4 Noon – 6 p.m. Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Jewish, Sunday, Aug. 18 Noon – 6 p.m. Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Muslim, Sunday, Aug. 25 Noon – 6 p.m. Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

The Italian Heritage Festival is sponsored by Antonio Meucci Lodge 213, Inc. and the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy, both in White Plains, and co-sponsored by Westchester County Parks.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. (Directions)

Please be advised that on Sunday, July 21 the Bronx River Parkway will be closed for Bicycle Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. between Scarsdale Road in Yonkers and the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The park can be accessed via Route 22, from the north or south.