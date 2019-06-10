Fin & Brew and River Outpost Brewing Company

As a fan of al fresco dining, I am always on the lookout for the perfect summer spot. My requirements are simple—a great view of the water, craft beer and cocktails, and a mouthwatering menu. Unfortunately, as the weather get warmer and Westchester residents crawl out of hibernation, I have struggled to find a spot that ticks off all of the boxes.

Accompanied by some foodie friends and on a quest for something new, we ventured north to Peekskill on a sunny May evening. As we turned the corner into the parking area, we were greeted by a giant octopus sculpture and the gentle lapping sounds of the Hudson River.

After spending a few minutes taking in the picturesque view, we did a little exploring and realized that the converted warehouse known as ‘The Factoria’ not only housed Fin & Brew, but also River Outpost Brewing Co., an arcade, and indoor/outdoor ropes course.

We made our way upstairs and settled at the large bar surrounded by garage door-type windows that opened to the outdoor dining area. The friendly bartender acquainted us with their menu of house-brewed beers. We sampled a few recommendations and selected several crisp and bright IPAs.

We had a reservation but decided to wait a couple of extra minutes for a table outside seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Our meal started with an assortment of east and west coast oysters that were well chilled, fresh, plump and delicious. Next we shared a selection of fresh seafood appetizers. We all agreed that the Charred Octopus and Beer Steamed Mussels were some of the best we had experienced locally. Before our entrees arrived, we had a few peaceful minutes to enjoy the sun setting over the Hudson. Our Halibut with black Kale kimchi and NY Strip Steak were carefully prepared, beautifully plaited, and did not disappoint.

As we savored our last few bites and sips, we began to hear music coming from below and peered over the balcony to see a live band and cheerful crowd on the large patio below us. The twinkling lights and casual waterfront vibe were enticing but this would have to wait until next time.

Lucky for us, “next time” came the very next day! Taking advantage of a beautiful Sunday afternoon, we decided to see what the River Outpost Brewing Co. had to offer. With the same great view and cordial, attentive service, this more casual bar and beer garden was an immediate hit. The mixed-age crowd of friendly locals looking for a relaxing way to spend a sunny Sunday afternoon chatted and sang along as the band played a fun assortment of favorite tunes. We settled in and ordered a couple of pints, the Maze Platter and Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts. As we sipped our beer, looked out over the water and listened to the music, it did not take us long to realize we had found our new summer spot!

The Factoria at Charles Point

Fin & Brew and River Outpost Brewing Company

5 John Walsh Blvd ~ Peekskill, New York

