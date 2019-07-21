Nestled between two boat yards on the banks of the Hudson River, The Boathouse is a great neighborhood spot but also well worth the drive from anywhere in Westchester. With a seasonal waterside oyster bar and covered patio, as well as plentiful bar seating and a cozy dining room, The Boathouse is great any season.

We arrived early as the weather called for rain, and we were determined to make the most of the patio and river views. We were warmly greeted by the hostess and brought to a sweet table facing the water and well under the roof’s edge in case the distant rumblings of thunder got any closer.

We took a look at the fun seasonal cocktail list with some waterfront-inspired twists on the classics. We ordered a couple of draught beers, which went nicely with the early evening heat. Our waitress returned with our drinks and shared the evening’s specials, which reflected a seasonal assortment of dishes for both sea and land lovers.

As we nibbled on the giant loaf of warm local bread from The Ossining Bakery just up the road, we turned our attention to pondering the menu. Featuring a seasonally-inspired menu along with daily specials, in addition to their standard selection of meat, seafood and vegetarian options, the task of making a final decision was not an easy one.

Our meal started with the Tuna Poke bowl and Summer Shrimp salad which was a seafood-inspired twist on the classic caprese salad of fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with grilled shrimp and topped with a bright pesto. Both dishes were bright, fresh, and colorful. Nicely seasoned and served chilled, they were the perfect start to our meal on a warm summer evening.

We then selected two glasses of wine, a rose and chardonnay. They arrived at the table just as a spectacular thunderstorm rolled in. We sipped our wine while enjoying nature’s equivalent of July 4th fireworks from our front row seats.

The storm was short-lived and our entrees arrived just as the rain tapered off. We selected scallops from the selection of the evenings specials, and, intrigued with the waitresses recommendation, also went with the Very Angry Val. The scallops were large, plump and sweat with a light soy ginger glaze and were well paired with grilled, crisp asparagus and creamy risotto, truly a delicate and delicious dish. The Angry Val was very different but equally tasty. This spicy pasta dish came piled high with lobster, scallops and shrimp, and we were glad we saved some bread for dipping in the rich garlic sauce at the bottom of the bowl.

Stuffed to the brim with delicious fresh seafood, we opted against dessert and instead strolled down to the end of the pier to watch the sunset. While the rain had washed out the band for the evening, we could see how this would be an amazing spot to enjoy some good music on the shores of the Hudson River, and we will certainly be back for oysters, the lobster roll – which is consistently rated in the top 5 in Westchester – and live music at this friendly gem of a restaurant.