Perfect Endings to Your Fall Activities – Outdoor Dining in the River Towns

As the cool air and brilliant colors of autumn settle across the region, the River Towns come to life with outdoor activities that celebrate the season (see page xx-xx). And no day of exploring would be complete without a delicious meal. The restaurants below have perfected the art of al fresco dining with outdoor seating, tents, and heat lamps to ensure you will dine in comfort this fall. So, pack an extra layer of clothing and the spirit of adventure and get out and explore this magical time of year in the fresh autumn air.

Irvington

Work up an Appetite: Visit Washington Irving’s estate or take a stroll along the Scenic Hudson RiverWalk.

Restaurant: MP Taverna (www.mptaverna.com)

Cuisine: Modern interpretation on classic Greek dishes and an extensive list of wines by the glass. Enjoy tasty dips or creative small plates then move on to a broad selection of meat, seafood, and pasta dishes.

Setting: Plenty of tented all-weather seating and a cozy open air lounge area.

Restaurant: Sambal (www.sambalny.com)

Cuisine: Thai and Malaysian dishes made from organic ingredients and exotic herbs and spices.

Setting: Elevated deck seating overlooking the Hudson with spectacular sunset views.

Tarrytown

Work up an Appetite: Rent kayaks or go fishing at the Tarrytown Lakes or walk across the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Restaurant: Tarry Tavern (www.tarrytavern.com)

Cuisine: New American menu featuring both local Hudson Valley produce and seasonal items alongside standard tavern favorites.

Setting: Tucked behind a half wall of blooming flowers and herbs, Tarry Tavern offers quaint, awning covered sidewalk dining.

Restaurant: Little B’s (www.littlebstarrytownny.com)

Cuisine: For fans of burgers and beer, this is the perfect place. Choose one of their ten or so patty options then go wild selecting from the extensive list of toppings, condiments, and sides.

Setting: Arrive early to score one of their sidewalk tables next to a heat lamp and settle in for some quality people watching.

Sleepy Hollow

Work up an Appetite: Walking tour of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery or a Haunted Hayride.

Restaurant: Bridge View Tavern (www.bridgeviewtavern.com)

Cuisine: An extensive selection of beer on tap paired with elevated pub appetizers, specialty burgers and creative sandwiches.

Setting: Choose between sidewalk dining with a view of the river or the cozy, partially enclosed, beer garden decked out with twinkling lights and beer memorabilia.

Restaurant: JP Doyle’s (www.jpdoyles.com)

Cuisine: Classic pub food offerings, along with an extensive list of beer, wine, and cocktails. The outdoor dining menu has a great selection of appetizers ideal for sharing along with tasty sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Setting: Spacious open-air patio filled with umbrella covered picnic tables.

Briarcliff Manor

Work up an Appetite: Stroll through Rockefeller Preserve or along the Old Croton Aqueduct

Restaurant: 105-Ten (Briarcliff and 105-Twenty in Croton) www.105tenrest.com

Cuisine: Casual family focused restaurant serving elevated American cuisine. Don’t miss the Sticky Bites, as no visit to a 105 restaurant would be complete without this mouthwatering twist on Buffalo wings without the mess.

Setting: One of the few places that allows you to reserve an outdoor table. The Briarcliff location features a climate-controlled tent great for small and large gatherings and Croton offers patio and sidewalk tables with umbrellas and heat lamps.

Restaurant: Squires (www.squiresofbriarcliff.com)

Cuisine: Classic neighborhood bar and grill that is known for its outstanding burgers. They also offer many meat and seafood dishes and an extensive list of daily specials.

Setting: Squires has done a beautiful job converting a portion of its parking lot into a spacious all weather patio dining area.

Ossining

Work up an Appetite: Visit the Farmers Market or Teatown Nature Preserve.

Restaurant: The Boathouse (www.ossiningboathouse.com)

Cuisine: Great seafood, steak, chicken, and vegetarian options to satisfy all types of diners.

Setting: Perched at the edge of the Hudson between two marinas, the Boathouse offers several outdoor dining areas and an open-air waterfront bar.

Restaurant: Los Abuelos (www.losabuelosrestaurant.com)

Cuisine: A great spot for authentic Mexican cuisine. Choose from a wide selection of delicious and freshly made appetizers and entrees, and don’t forget a margarita, made with one of their many tequila options.

Setting: Expansive seating area with umbrellas and heat lamps make this patio perfect for all weather dining.

Croton-on-Hudson

Work up an Appetite: Explore The Blaze or walk around Croton Point Park.

Restaurant: Baked by Susan (www.bakedbysusan.com)

Cuisine: Neighborhood bakery offering an extensive menu of sweet and savory breakfast and lunch items along with breads, cakes, and quiches to take home. All made by hand using natural, local ingredients and fresh seasonal fruit.

Setting: Plenty of family friendly café style seating on their front and side patio.

Restaurant: Holy Smoke (www.holysmokebbq.net/croton)

Cuisine: Slow smoked classic BBQ joint with an extensive menu of platters and sandwiches, along with all your favorite sides and fixings. Don’t miss the outstanding selection of craft beer.

Setting: Outdoor picnic tables under twinkling lights make the perfect setting to enjoy finger licking good BBQ.

Peekskill

Work up an Appetite: Go on a Fall Foliage Boat Cruise or hike through Blue Mountain Park.

Restaurant: Birdsall House (www.birdsallhouse.net)

Cuisine: Enjoy a seasonal cocktail made with freshly squeezed juices and house made syrups and infusions. Then select from their gastropub menu focused on delicious favorites made from scratch.

Setting: Reservations taken for their gated patio and garden tables and check the schedule for live music, movies and more.

Restaurant: River Outpost Brewing (www.riveroutpostbrewing.com)

Cuisine: This craft brewery offers outstanding beer and a diverse menu with everything from fresh raw bar items to pizzas and daily chef creations.

Setting: Located on the Hudson with extensive outdoor seating options including picnic tables, a tented bar, and a large patio area where reservations are accepted.

Alisa has lived in the River Towns for over 14 years. She loves exploring the beautiful Hudson Valley with her family and two dogs on a quest for the perfect site, sip, or bite.