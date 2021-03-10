March Tonics, and Toast 

In our bid to share great local artisanal food and drink makers, here are three more passionate local suppliers offering diverse deliciousness.

If your body is in need of health-giving herbal pick-me-ups , look no further than Dancing Spirits Herbs, in Sleepy Hollow. Using mainly foraged plants, Clare Pierson makes – in her basement – a range of vinegars and body products to enhance lives, homes, and bodies. “My eye was trained by my grandmother,” she explains, talking of an ability to spot soothing and healing plants close at hand. After the difficult birth of her second child, Pierson became interested in alternative medicine, studied homeopathy, then herbalism, and now teaches her skills as well as producing a range of natural products for kitchen, health and beauty. Many of her items draw on classic herbal formulas, like elderberry/thyme oxymel, a cold and flu preventative, but also a delicious syrup her children use to make drinks. Others are her own inventions. “Gratitude for the abundance offered by the earth runs through all the work I do,” she says.

dancingspiritsherbs.com

Ossining-based Chase Harnett’s passions revolve around community and good food grown and prepared well. He works with inspired locals to provide unique food experiences to Westchester and Rockland Counties, and produces his organic country loaf sourdough, made in batches of 60-80, in a commercial-sized, wood-fired oven on a trailer. These breads are sold on an honor system, from a cabinet that pops up in a different local space each Sunday, announced via email. Harnett is passionate about sustainability as it relates to food, the freshness of the grain, and “the experience of bread.” He also uses his baking to showcase other small businesses, which he used as pick-up sites for the pre-ordered loaves he offered for the holidays.

thehudsonoven.com