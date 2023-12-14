Arts & Culture

Random Farms’ ‘Mean Girls-High School Version’ Spotlights Local Teen Performers at Paramount

December 14, 2023

The Random Farms Kids’ Theater will present Mean Girls High School Version at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, February 2 – 4, 2024.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

This production will feature two casts with nearly forty performers and continues Random Farms’ commitment to highlighting challenging and topical works with its Edge program for teens. “In the year of the Barbie movie, and with the film adaptation coming, what other musical could we do but Mean Girls?! I am so excited to do a show that features some fierce female characters this year,” says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle. Music Director Jonathan Gorst is impressed by the preparation of the teen performers: “They are working on their music and coming to rehearsals at the level of preparation I would expect from a young, professional company.”

Boyle also praised the freedom the teen edition of the show gives: “For the first time ever, the “High School Version” of the script comes with pre-approved changes from book writer Tina Fey that allows each program to decide what is appropriate for their community. This groundbreaking approach to script changes will make this title accessible to more communities around the country.”
PERFORMANCE INFO:
All performances are held at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater (located at 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566)

Friday, February 2nd @ 7:30pm – Cast B
Saturday, February 3rd @ 1:00pm – Cast B
Saturday, February 3rd @ 7:00pm – Cast A
Sunday, February 4 @ 1:00pm – Cast A

TICKET INFO:
$20 (children/seniors), $30 (adults) and $40 for premium seats (first six rows center orchestra). Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.

Full Cast Listing (by hometown) follows below.

PERFORMER ROLE CITY
Leah Rappaport Mrs. George Armonk
Zoe Harris Lizzie T. Armonk
Brooke Aronowitz Lizzie T. Briarcliff Manor
Devin Trey Campbell Damian Bronx
Anabella Davis Ms. Norbury Bronxville
Annie Jaquette North Shore Student Bronxville
Peyton Gallo North Shore Student Bronxville
Harry Rosenthal Aaron Chappaqua
Romy Files North Shore Student Croton on Hudson
Dorian Williams North Shore Student Dobbs Ferry
Amanda Altholz Karen Goldens Bridge
Casey Leff Gretchen Goldens Bridge
Dominique Alvarez Cady Greenwich
Elsa Dees Gretchen Greenwich
Emma Silverman North Shore Student Irvington
Jack Sobolewski Kevin G. Larchmont
Kaylin Hedges Regina Mount Kisco
Milo Colon-Roman Jason W /. Coach Carr Mount Kisco
Zach Degen Damian New City
Gabby Cohen North Shore Student New Rochelle
Percy Marcantonio North Shore Student New Rochelle
Isabella Samuels Mrs. George New York
Nina Silverman Cady New York
Winter Donnelly Regina New York
Ruby Glass Mrs. Heron Nyack
Morgan Hecht Mrs. Heron Pleasantville
Penelope Palumbo North Shore Student Pleasantville
Rebecca Pedulla Mrs. Duval Pleasantville
Evan Reiss Mr. Duval Pleasantville
Rachel Geller North Shore Student Pleasantville
Valentina Marino Janis Pleasantville
Hayley Craane North Shore Student Putnam Valley
Zoe Loizeaux Taylor W. Rye
Jacob Fisch Aaron Rye
Gabi Schneider Ms. Norbury Scarsdale
Ellie Greenspan Taylor W. Scarsdale
Mirabelle Story North Shore Student Scarsdale
Sarah Mayer North Shore Student Scarsdale
Ace Hutson North Shore Student Sleepy Hollow
Isabella Perkins Janis Sleepy Hollow
Lillian Smith North Shore Student Sloatsburg
Sebastian Colfer North Shore Student Stamford
Eliza Boozer North Shore Student Tarrytown
Haylie Shea Christiano Karen Valley Cottage
Lance Anthony Kevin G. White Plains

 

 

