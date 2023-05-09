Random Farms Kids’ Theater Spotlights Local Teen Performers with Production of Spring Awakening

The Random Farms Kids’ Theater will present Spring Awakening at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, May 19 –23, 2023.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. This pop rock celebration of rebellion provides the perfect opportunity to feature performers of all types. Join this group of late nineteenth century German students as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening.

This production has been expanded to feature three casts with nearly 60 performers and continues Random Farms’ commitment to highlighting challenging and topical works with its Edge program for teens.

“I’ve done this show twice before with this age group and have really enjoyed the challenge it brings and the conversations it creates. I’ve never not had students rise to the occasion of interacting with the mature content and these casts are no exception,” says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle.

The mature content, including physical intimacy, abuse, and suicide, demands an environment that ensures teen performers feel comfortable, which is why Random Farms has engaged Becca Canziani as Intimacy Choreographer, a relatively new creative title that works as a liaison between actors and directors to stage physical intimacy in a way that remains true to the story, but also respects the boundaries and sensibilities of actors. “I’m proud to be working with our Intimacy Choreographer, Becca, to help our performers feel safe and heard. This creative role is incredibly helpful for maintaining an open and healthy dialogue, and I hope to see it be included in more theatrical productions across the board be it educational or professional theater,“ continues Boyle.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Spring Awakening features a book & lyrics by Steven Sater, and music by Duncan Sheik, and is based on the novel by Frank Wedekind. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Ben Doyle.

Spring Awakening is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

PERFORMANCE INFO:

All performances are held at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater (located at 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566)

Friday, May 19th @ 7:30pm – Cast B

Saturday, May 20th @ 1:00pm – Cast B

Saturday, May 20th @ 7:00pm – Cast A

Sunday, May 21st @ 1:00pm – Cast A

Monday, May 22nd @7:30pm – Cast C

Tuesday, May 23rd @ 6:00pm – Cast C

TICKET INFO:

$20 (children/seniors), $30 (adults) and $40 for premium seats (first six rows center orchestra). Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.