Paramount Presents Free New Play Reading: Sightings on Oct 15

Three teens and the Hudson Valley UFO Mystery of the 1980s.

Sightings , a new play by Hudson Valley Playwright Mona Z Smith, will have its first reading on October 15th at 2pm at the historic Paramount Theater in downtown Peekskill. On an eerily quiet night in a park along the Hudson River, three teenagers from very different worlds get the shock of their lives when they witness something they can’t explain. Bound together by this unsettling mystery, the teens must decide what to do. A secret pact, a painful struggle, and a shattering betrayal could jeopardize each teen’s hopes for the future. The play is commissioned by Paramount Hudson Valley Arts and is made possible by the NY State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and NY State Legislature.

Sightings is a suspenseful coming-of-age play about seeing and being seen, set against a backdrop of social change and that famous wave of unexplained phenomena that swept through the Hudson Valley in the early 1980s. The all-star cast of professional and local actors includes Kurt Rhoads, Carl Howell, and Angie Janas (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Marissa Carpio (Hocus Pocus 2, The Sleepover); and three amazing HV teen actors: Alex Danilov, Maya Gelber, and Conrad White. Sightings is directed by Traci Burwitz Mariano.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater is located at 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, New York. Tickets can be reserved SightingsThePlay@gmail.com. For more information about the Paramount theater visit paramounthudsonvalley.com.